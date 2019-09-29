|
|
Patrick Aloysius Dougherty
1946 ~ 2019
Patrick Dougherty passed away on Wednesday, September 25. He was born July 4, 1946, to Patrick and Adeline Dougherty, both members of the greatest generation this country has ever known and the most wonderful parents any family could ever have. He had 11 younger siblings and is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Jim.
Pat graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island, IL in 1964 and after 2 years in the Viatorian noviciate, he completed his college education at Loyola University with a BS in chemistry. He married Kay Korzun in 1968, they had 2 sons, Sean and Brendan and later divorced.
Pat had a number of jobs in Chicago, first working at Westinghouse, then at the Fermi Lab and later at GTE. It was after GTE relocated his division to Salt Lake that he met and married his wife Linda Condie Rugg.
Pat was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church where he served diligently and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was honored with becoming Grand Knight of 4th Degree. He was proud of his Irish heritage and became a member of the Hibernian Society where he headed the St Patrick's Day parade. He loved his family, cherished his friends and shared his jokes and joy of life with everyone he met.
Pat is survived by his wife Linda; sons Sean (Desiree) and Brendan (Kristin); daughters LeeAnn Wilcox (Clint), Aimee Elliott and Rebecca Lee (Ken); brothers Dennis, Michael (Jeri), Tom, John (Cheryl Holz) and Bill (Ingrid Jaanson); sisters Dottie Dougherty (Matt Beeson), Peggy Rahberger (John), Kathleen Dougherty-Krulewitch (Harry), Maureen Rotramel and Roseanne Faccio (Tim); 16 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 1st at 11:00 AM at St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 South Redwood Rd, West Jordan. Interment to follow at Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 W 13200 S, Riverton. In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made in Patrick's name to the St. Joseph the Worker Council 7961, 7405 South Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84048.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019