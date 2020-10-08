Patrick M. Campbell
1969-2020
Bountiful-Pat Campbell passed away unexpectedly in Salt Lake City on October 5, 2020. He was born to Bob and Gloria Campbell in Provo, Utah in 1969. He was known and loved in many communities including music, graphic design, church and family. Pat was sealed to Rebecca Hurst December 28, 2002 and is survived by Rebecca, children: Ruby, Henry, Roscoe, and Etta, his parents, mother-in-law, Julie Hurst; his brothers, Jeff, Greg, Todd, and Erik; and many relatives.
A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, October 8, at North Canyon 7th Ward,
3350 South 100 East, Bountiful, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9 at the North Canyon Stake Center, 965 Oakwood Drive, Bountiful at 11:00 a.m. A live stream of the funeral may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82769388635
. Please observe Covid-19 Guidelines
A more detailed obituary and guestbook are available at www.russonmortuary.com