1/1
Patrick Campbell
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick M. Campbell
1969-2020
Bountiful-Pat Campbell passed away unexpectedly in Salt Lake City on October 5, 2020. He was born to Bob and Gloria Campbell in Provo, Utah in 1969. He was known and loved in many communities including music, graphic design, church and family. Pat was sealed to Rebecca Hurst December 28, 2002 and is survived by Rebecca, children: Ruby, Henry, Roscoe, and Etta, his parents, mother-in-law, Julie Hurst; his brothers, Jeff, Greg, Todd, and Erik; and many relatives.
A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, October 8, at North Canyon 7th Ward,
3350 South 100 East, Bountiful, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9 at the North Canyon Stake Center, 965 Oakwood Drive, Bountiful at 11:00 a.m. A live stream of the funeral may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82769388635. Please observe Covid-19 Guidelines
A more detailed obituary and guestbook are available at www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
North Canyon 7th Ward
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
North Canyon Stake Center,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved