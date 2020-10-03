Patrick Reed Elder

1944 ~ 2020

Our Dad, Patrick Reed Elder, 76, of Midvale, Utah, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2020 in St. George, Utah, surrounded by people who loved him.

Dad was born to Lloyd S. and Patricia Elder on March 16, 1944, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and for the rest of his life jokingly referred to himself as "an Okie from Muskogee." His parents raised him on Coolidge Street in Midvale, Utah and taught him many values which he carried with him his entire life. He grew up in a loving home with wonderful siblings and much laughter. Dad attended Midvale Junior High and graduated from Jordan High in 1962 and later earned degrees from the University of Utah. He also served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years during the Vietnam War.

Dad was shaped and impacted for the rest of his life by what he saw and experienced in Vietnam. Though he never spoke much about it, he became noticeably more inward and withdrawn after he returned. He grew to prefer solitude, familiar surroundings, long walks alone - his favorite being Dimple Dell Park in Sandy - and a quiet, authentic conversation rather than large social gatherings, parties and many people. He could be stubborn and irascible at times but we all know that his love never faltered.

Simply put, Dad was one of a kind and lived to the beat of his own drum. He preferred a simple and frugal life and was never impressed by wealth or material accumulation but instead valued character, integrity and core moral principles such as honesty and kindness. He was known for his intellect and razor-sharp wit and humor. He liked to collect jokes - often irreverent, sometimes corny but always funny - and pass them along to his kids and grandkids in thoughtful birthday cards and which, despite debilitating arthritis, he always hand-wrote in his unmistakably unique, beautiful and elegant handwriting. He was a voracious reader and loved TV detective shows, smart comedies and documentaries which stimulated his natural curiosity and intellect.

Dad is survived by his three kids, Sean, Casey (Michael) Nixon and Scot (Michelle), his 8 grandchildren and his sisters Susie (Craig) Baker and Jimmie Prettyman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kelly, and his sister, Jenny (Frank) Kerr. Per Dad's request, no memorial service will be held. He instead wishes those who he loved the most to, in turn, spend quality time with those they love the most.

We will miss you, Dad.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store