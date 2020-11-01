In Loving Memory
Patrick loved good books, television, movies, and theater. He relished good food that wasn't good for him. He was excited by politics, the further left the better. He had dear friends throughout Salt Lake City and the world. He was a great husband to his late wife Mary Lindblom, and a great ex-husband to both Becky and Ursula. He profoundly loved his sons, Dylan and Marek, whose company lit up his life.
Patrick was born on May 6th, 1941 in Berkeley, California to Muriel Hood and Donovan Kerchen. He was raised as a boy by his mother and stepfather Hack Gleichman, with whom he moved to Van Buren, Arkansas at age 6, and to Salt Lake City at age 8. In Salt Lake Muriel divorced Hack and married Martin Zwick, who adopted Patrick. Patrick graduated from East High School and then joined the Navy. After the Navy, Patrick returned to Salt Lake City, earned a degree in political science from the University of Utah, and took up the double bass. A few years later, he earned a spot playing bass in the Utah Symphony. He spent the next 40 years as a symphony musician, playing three years with the San Antonio Symphony, and the rest with the Utah Symphony, spending many summers at the Santa Fe Opera. Towards the end of his time with the Utah Symphony he was also the symphony's librarian.
Patrick loved music. Everything about it. Its history, creators, performers, production, and enjoyment. He loved how it could transform an experience and be an experience of its own. He shared it as a passion and an occupation with his wife, Mary, and his father, Martin. He spent his life moving from one musical passion to another, from the bass to the recorder, the lute, the viola da gamba, the banjo, the mandolin, and the guitar. He brought others with him, founding both the Salt Lake Chamber Ensemble and the Aldiviva Quartet, which played throughout Utah for years. He was the first performing arts coordinator at the Utah Arts Festival, and helped found the annual Vivaldi By Candlelight concert in Salt Lake City, both of which continue to this day. In his fifties he added computers to his list of passions, learning everything he could about them and using them to transform both his role as the Utah Symphony librarian and the library itself. In retirement, he formed a guitar and cello duo with his wife Mary. When she died and he got too old to play, he stayed engaged with life through his active memberships in Rocky Anderson's book club, the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City, and the community of Friendship Manor, particularly his dear friend Ed Leuders.
With Patrick gone, the world is a little less interesting, and has a little less music, excitement, and fun. But what he brought to life lives on in those whose lives he touched. Patrick is survived by his older son Dylan, Dylan's wife Maria del Mar, his younger son Marek, his ex-wives Becky and Ursula, and many, many friends throughout Salt Lake City and the world. He is predeceased by his mother Muriel, his father Martin, and his wife Mary. A memorial service and celebration of Pat's life will take place at the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 8th, 2021. Details will be posted on www.patrickzwick.com
, and on Patrick's Facebook page. Patrick didn't quite make it long enough to vote against Donald Trump again, so please think of him when you do. If you'd like to make a donation in Patrick's name, please give to the Utah Symphony, the NOVA Chamber Music Series, or the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City.