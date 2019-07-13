Patsy Jean

Atchley Ziegler

1946 ~ 2019

Patsy Jean Atchley Ziegler passed away on June 29, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by her family, including her beloved granddaughters, with love and with peace.

She was born October 2, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Arnold and Ruby Blanke. She married the love of her life, Errol Robert Atchley in 1976, who became known simply as "Dad" to her two young children Carrie and Tony. She loved Errol, her two children, and her entire extended family very much and took every opportunity to let them know it.

She graduated from West High School and worked in retail sales, childcare, and in accounting for First Security Bank - later Wells Fargo. She loved music, dancing, children, animals, and had a wicked sense of humor that she used often to make others smile or to get what she wanted.

Patsy was preceded in death by Louis Siciliano (ex-husband), Errol Robert Atchley (husband), Gerald Ziegler (husband), and father Arnold Blanke.

She is survived by her daughter Carrie Auger (Travis), son Anthony Siciliano (Jeff), granddaughter Ashley Howard (Justin), granddaughter Candyce Beltran, mother Ruby Blanke, sister Judy Morris (Brent), brother Steven Blanke, sister Sherrie Bateman (Bob), her great-grandchildren Mason Beltran, Victoria Beltran, and Adeline Howard, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Internment and graveside service will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, Utah. Flowers can be sent to Memorial Lakeview Cemetery for the day of the service.

We are blessed to have known, loved, and been loved by such a remarkable woman. Rest in peace, momma.

Published in Deseret News from July 13 to July 14, 2019