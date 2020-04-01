|
Patsy Kay Casper Alston
1937~2020
Holladay, UT-Patsy Kay Casper Alston passed away on March 28, 2020 in Holladay, Utah, after a courageous struggle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Loveland Clinic for her Blood Cancer Therapy at LDS Hospital for their compassionate and expert care.
She was born on March 17, 1937 - affectionately referred to ever since as "Saint Patsy's Day," in Salt Lake City, Utah to Keith Clark and Caroline Dorothy Coomber Casper. She married Harold R. Alston, her high school sweetheart, on September 16, 1957, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
She filled her life in the service of others. She served throughout her life in various positions with her local church congregations across the US and Canada, as she moved with her husband's military career. She served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with her husband, in southern Saskatchewan, Canada, cementing her connection with our "Land to the North." She generously supported others and volunteered food, service, funds, and her talented abilities on behalf of friends, neighbors, and others, through various service organizations throughout the years. She was a proud representative and member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers and shared many stories of her Utah pioneer heritage.
She was a Registered Nurse and worked for several years as a compassionate caregiver, in various locations and capacities. She loved to travel, especially to see family and friends. She had an equal love of the family's cabin in the mountains and enjoyed hiking, snowmobiling, and anything outdoors. She dearly loved her family.
She raised a family of four boys. She is survived by her husband Harold, their four sons Douglas (Misty), Bradley (Tamera), Russell, (Pamela), Rodney (Amy); a legacy of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as 1 brother and 4 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother who left her at a young age, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah and again from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the same location. Interment will be at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/patsy-kay-casper-alston/
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020