Patsy Lee Braddock Bragg Weber passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Mom put up a good fight all the way to the end. Despite her health setbacks, she remained hopeful and grateful for each moment given to her. We are so proud of her and so grateful for all she taught us. Mom radiated love and kindness. She never missed an opportunity to express her genuine care and concern for others.

Mom was born in Hartsville, South Carolina to John T. and Bessie Braddock on August 18, 1946. She is survived by her siblings: Marie Elaine Carpenter, Darlington,SC; Lynn Galloway, Darlington, SC; Tommy Braddock (Brandie), Ocala, Florida; and Mary Beth Taylor, Hartsville; SC.

On November 30, 1968, in Klamath Falls, Oregon mom married David Sterling Bragg Weber. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They have five children: Jeff (Cassie), Brighton, CO; Stacey (Dan), Bountiful, UT; Paul (Veronica), Fort Lupton, CO; Jared (Laura), Millcreek, UT; and Lyndsey (Dustin), Bountiful, UT. Mom and Dad had many adventures together. They traveled the world and shared their love of adventure with their children. Wherever life took her, she developed and maintained lasting friendships in South Carolina, Utah, Germany, Colorado, and Arizona. She was a caring, loyal friend and will be deeply missed by many. Mom was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.

Mom is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren: Allison, Max, Zoey, Kailee, Abygail, Sam, Isaac, Cooper, and Frances. She is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Sidney Lee.

We would like to thank her friends at Southwest Airlines who have been by her side for the past 24 years; she considered you family. We would also like to thank the staff at Lakeview Hospital for the attentive, loving care provided to mom; it was truly a blessing for her and our family.

We love you mom and will miss you.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19th, at 11a.m., at the Bountiful North Stake Center, 1540 North 400 East in Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held Thursday, July 18th from 6-8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah as well as 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center prior to the service. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from July 14 to July 15, 2019