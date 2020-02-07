|
1942 ~ 2020
Patsy Gail Winger passed away as a result of cancer on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Pasty was born on February 15, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Patsy was the second daughter of David Hirst Newman and Beulah Jamison. Patsy married Richard E. Winger on September 1, 1961. She is the mother of four children - three sons and one daughter. Patsy is survived by her Husband, three sons: R. Gary (Gina) Winger, David E. (Felice) Winger, Paul J. (Lenna) Winger, daughter Sandra L. (Bryan) Humphrey, and 18 grand-children and 9 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by Paul (Mary) Lee (whom she considers a son and who lived with her family several years) and his children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Willard 5th Ward, 8230 South Highway 89, Willard, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302 and Monday morning 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2020