Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Winger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Newman Winger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Newman Winger Obituary
1942 ~ 2020
Patsy Gail Winger passed away as a result of cancer on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Pasty was born on February 15, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Patsy was the second daughter of David Hirst Newman and Beulah Jamison. Patsy married Richard E. Winger on September 1, 1961. She is the mother of four children - three sons and one daughter. Patsy is survived by her Husband, three sons: R. Gary (Gina) Winger, David E. (Felice) Winger, Paul J. (Lenna) Winger, daughter Sandra L. (Bryan) Humphrey, and 18 grand-children and 9 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by Paul (Mary) Lee (whom she considers a son and who lived with her family several years) and his children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Willard 5th Ward, 8230 South Highway 89, Willard, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah 84302 and Monday morning 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -