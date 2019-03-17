|
|
1955 ~ 2019
Patty Ann Kirkham Larsen passed away March 15, 2019 at her home in Francis, Utah.
She was born on August 16, 1955 in Heber City, Utah to Sherman and Beth (Homer) Kirkham. She married Franz Larsen on August 26, 1978.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Francis L.D.S. Ward Chapel 387 Frontier Lane. Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Please find a complete obituary at crandallfhevanston.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019