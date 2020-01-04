|
|
Patyra Gotchy Astin
1934-2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Patyra Gotchy Astin passed away January 2, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Patyra was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 16, 1934. At age 17 she graduated from East High. That same year, she won the Utah State Fair Music Contest for violin. She went on to audition for the Utah Symphony and was accepted as its youngest member. She also received a University of Utah Music scholarship. She graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in Music and went on to study at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara. In 1959, Patyra married Floyd Glen Astin in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four children. She later taught music in the Granite School District. At 44 years of age she earned a Masters degree from the University of Utah. She became a Jr High School Counselor, then Vice Principle; retiring in 1995. Patyra had many callings in the Mormon Church, which she gladly embraced. The callings included three church missions with Floyd. In June 2019, Patyra and Floyd celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Patyra is survived by her husband Floyd Astin, children: Lorrie Hendricks and her husband Peter Hendricks, Lisa (Asti) Astin, Jed Astin and Heather Gottfredson and her husband Kent Gottfredson, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a viewing to be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, January 7th, followed by services at 12:30pm at: Salt Lake Foothill 6th Ward, 2215 East Roosevelt Avenue.
