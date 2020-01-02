|
Paul Kenneth Clark & Gretchen Knecht Clark
In Loving Memory
Paul Kenneth Clark and Gretchen Knecht Clark both passed away on Dec 25, 2019. Paul was born on March 16, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Elden Dewey Clark and Pauline Sevy. Gretchen was born on April 18, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts to William Peter Knecht and Ora Knowlton Lee. Services will be held for Paul and Gretchen on Sat, Jan 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the LDS ward: 3455 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights. The visitations will be held one-hour prior at the same location. Interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. For full obituary, visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/paul-gretchen-clark/
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020