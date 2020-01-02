Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds
3455 Bengal Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 944-2027
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
LDS Ward
3455 Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
LDS Ward
3455 Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul and Gretchen Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul and Gretchen Clark Obituary
Paul Kenneth Clark & Gretchen Knecht Clark
In Loving Memory
Paul Kenneth Clark and Gretchen Knecht Clark both passed away on Dec 25, 2019. Paul was born on March 16, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Elden Dewey Clark and Pauline Sevy. Gretchen was born on April 18, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts to William Peter Knecht and Ora Knowlton Lee. Services will be held for Paul and Gretchen on Sat, Jan 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the LDS ward: 3455 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights. The visitations will be held one-hour prior at the same location. Interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. For full obituary, visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/paul-gretchen-clark/
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -