In Loving Memory
Like a bittersweet chapter in an everlasting love story, Paul Gerber Gardner, 93 passed away on June 11, 2019. Five days later, on June 16, 2019, his beautiful wife of 70 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Briggs Gardner, 91, joined him. Both passed away peacefully in their home, surrounded by family and friends, in Vancouver, Washington.
Paul, raised in American Fork, Utah, was born June 8, 1926 in Provo, Utah to parents E. Ray and Stella Gerber Gardner. Jacqueline, raised in Rigby, Idaho, was born April 18, 1928 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alvin R. and Zenda Atkinson Briggs.
A joint funeral service will be held on at 10 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 320 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery. For detailed obituaries, please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from June 20 to June 21, 2019