Paul Brent Johnson

Born Jan. 13, 1942

Returned Home June 13, 2019

If only every child could have been blessed with such a loving, supportive Father, adored Brother, Uncle & friend, as Paul Brent Johnson! He will be sorely missed by his children: Randy & Laurissa Mauro, Lane & Cheri Sharpe, Roger & Danielle Johnson, Marcus & Megan Haroldsen; grandchildren: Anthony & Tami Mauro, Ambre & Leo Croft, Amanda Irvine, Richard & Alivia England, Missi Irvine, Andre Mauro, Faith Johnson, Annie Sharpe, Heath Hintze, Payton, Emma Oliver, Kate and Ellie Haroldsen; great-grandchildren: Rio, Aila, Jerrod, Corvo, Finley and Kaio; sister: Claudia Eynon; brother: Dennis & Merlynn Johnson. He will also be joyfully welcomed back home by his beloved grandson, Jeremy David and many other family members!

Even amidst a long battle with vascular Dementia, Brent managed to constantly touch the hearts and lives of many wonderful care providers at Brookdale, incredible Hospice nurses, and fellow care facility residents. How grateful he and his family feel for all who have tirelessly served and cared for him!

Those of us who knew him well, will miss his mischievous sense of humor, voracious love of food and enormous passion of classic cars. Brent was gifted with an angelic singing voice, was an excellent baseball athlete and die hard BYU football fan!

His professional, personal and church life was approached with devoted loyalty, perseverance and dedication, regardless of the trials life presented him. These characteristics earned him the title of HERO and ALLSTAR Dad to not only his children, but grandchildren alike. His absence leaves behind impossible shoes to fill. Happy journey back home, Dad. We know you'll find peace and love to surround you! XOXOX

Viewing to be held at: Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah 84047, Friday, June 14, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Graveside Services to held at: Myers Evergreen Cemetery, 100 N. Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84404, Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm.

Published in Deseret News on June 14, 2019