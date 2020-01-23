|
|
Paul "Clint" Warby
1945 ~ 2020
Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather Paul Clint Warby, left this mortal existence on January 21, 2020 from the effects of Chronic-Lymphocytic-Leukemia. Clint was born May 8, 1945, a date that became known as V-E Day or Victory in Europe. Clint was the first child born to Paul White and Florian Matheson Warby.
A viewing will be Thursday January 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral services Friday, January 24th at 11:00 a.m., with a short viewing from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. Both will be held at the LDS Church, 2901 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah. See full online obituary at mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020