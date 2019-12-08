|
1945 ~ 2019
Paul Conrad Bjornn, our beloved brother, uncle and dear friend to many, passed away November 25, 2019 of heart complications. Paul was married and sealed to Carla Lani Cannon, who passed in 2011. He is survived by a sister, Bonnie (Richard) Tolman and a brother, David (Paula) Bjornn. A service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14 at the Highland Park Ward; 2535 S Douglas Street, SLC (parking on east side of building). Full obituary at premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019