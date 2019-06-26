|
|
Our father passed away peacefully after a dynamic 88 years of life. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Nance; his four children Monica (Knight), Corey, Brad and Shawna (Josten); thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Porter Lane Ward, 436 West 400 South, Centerville, where a viewing will be held from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to services. Full obituary and condolences at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019