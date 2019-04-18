Paul Eugene Manwill

1936-2019

Paul Manwill was born and raised in Salt Lake City, the youngest son of Vearl and Melissa Manwill. Paul graduated from Granite High School, where he played tennis and claimed the nickname "Love 'em and Leave 'em Manwill". While attending the University of Utah as a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, he was lined up with the lovely Connie Brinton, who would become his bride. Paul and Connie were married in the Salt Lake temple on June, 2, 1958. Last year they had a wonderful 60-year anniversary party, celebrating their life together. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Paul went to work with his father at Manwill Plumbing and Heating and he worked in the family business for 50 years until his retirement. Paul was a true serviceman. He gave service with a smile and friendly conversation to whomever needed help. There was never a late-night plumbing call that he didn't attend to. He had a heart of gold. He loved the people he served and was loved in return.

Paul was so much fun. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, and fishing. He loved to tell stories and you never knew if he was telling the truth. With a twinkle in his eye and a devilish grin he told questionable jokes and loved the reactions, especially from Connie as she would say, "Oh Paul". He loved going to Utah football games. He was a crafty game player, particularly cards and pinochle. He was a Boy Scout leader and helped his three sons get their eagles. He loved to travel, especially to Europe including Germany, Austria, and Italy. Paul was a wonderful husband to Connie and provider for his family, including raising his granddaughter Reta. He is survived by Connie, his children Todd (Sylvia) Manwill, Cory (Lisa) Manwill, Jody (Shawn) Rodman, Heidi (David) Knudson, Joel (Alicia) Manwill, and sister Luana (Bob) Pearson. Perhaps his greatest joy in life were his grandchildren. Paul was made to be a grandpa. He could always be found on a sideline or in a theater supporting every activity he could, and he always brought candy to share. He was best known as Poppa Paul. He had 21 of his own grandkids and was the "other grandpa" for countless neighbors, friends, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday April 20th at 11:00am at the Kays Creek Ward chapel located at 2435 E Canyon Rim Rd, Layton, UT 84040. A viewing will be on Friday April 19th from 6:00-8:00pm and before the funeral on Saturday from 10:00-10:45 at the same location. Interment at the Memorial Lakeview cemetery in Bountiful.



Published in Deseret News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary