Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood Heights Stake Center
6890 South Whitmore Way
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Paul F. Prince


1945 - 2019
Paul F. Prince Obituary
Paul F Prince
1945 - 2019
Paul Prince, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 2, 2019. Paul was born May 11, 1945 in Cedar City, Utah to Marion and Lola Prince. He was raised in New Harmony.
Services will be held on Monday September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood Heights Stake Center, 6890 South Whitmore Way (2225 East) Cottonwood Heights. No viewing will be held. Interment Memorial Mountain View Cemetery.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
