1932 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather (and great), uncle, and friend, Paul George Williams, passed away August 15, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born April 6, 1932 to George Leonard Williams and Ruth Barber Williams. Paul served a full-time mission in Northern California before marrying the love of his life, Marilyn Hall in the Los Angeles Temple in 1956. He graduated from BYU and spent his career as a banker.
Paul loved all things BYU, his boyhood horse, Dolly, the out-of-doors, a good laugh, and most of all, his family and friends. He was intensely committed to the gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings throughout his life, including four missions with Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Susan, Douglas (Karen), Karen (Brad), Laura (Mark), Jeanine (Brett), and Julie Ann (Mike); 34 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brothers Ronald and Mark, sister Ann. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, brothers LaMar and Gregory, and sister Sharon.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 22, at his ward house, 455 S 1200 E, Bountiful, with viewings from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 21, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church, prior to services. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019