Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
at his ward house
455 S 1200 E
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
at his ward house
455 S 1200 E
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul George Williams


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul George Williams Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather (and great), uncle, and friend, Paul George Williams, passed away August 15, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born April 6, 1932 to George Leonard Williams and Ruth Barber Williams. Paul served a full-time mission in Northern California before marrying the love of his life, Marilyn Hall in the Los Angeles Temple in 1956. He graduated from BYU and spent his career as a banker.
Paul loved all things BYU, his boyhood horse, Dolly, the out-of-doors, a good laugh, and most of all, his family and friends. He was intensely committed to the gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various church callings throughout his life, including four missions with Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Susan, Douglas (Karen), Karen (Brad), Laura (Mark), Jeanine (Brett), and Julie Ann (Mike); 34 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; brothers Ronald and Mark, sister Ann. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, brothers LaMar and Gregory, and sister Sharon.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 22, at his ward house, 455 S 1200 E, Bountiful, with viewings from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 21, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church, prior to services. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now