Paul Hoyt Hallman

11/12/1945 ~ 11/27/2020

Paul (Pauly) Hallman passed away on Friday Nov 27, 2020. He was born in Oakland, California Nov 12, 1945. He served an LDS mission in England and graduated from BYU with a bachelor's degree. He also served in the National Guard. Paul had a passion for the game of golf. He loved fishing, traveling the world, and cooking. He was an avid Raiders fan. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Paul lived a beautiful life with his beloved wife, Lila, by his side.. They were together for more

than 40 years, until her passing in 2013. Paul and Lila are now reunited. They are most likely about to tee off on their favorite golf course while having a glass of wine.

In 1979, Paul began his journey with Arctic Circle as a Franchise Area Rep. He worked his way up to Vice President of Franchise Operations. Paul assisted in opening many new Franchise Arctic Circle Restaurants and many of the operations in place today are because of him. In 2007, after 28 years, Paul retired to be with his wife Lila. They spent their winters in Arizona as snowbirds and could golf every day if he chose to. Many days he did just that. Every Arctic Circle get together was an excuse to sing happy birthday to Paul. Most times he just sang along and joined in with the fun. Paul was a great one to tease and had the best expressions of anyone! Many who knew Paul, know he beat many odds - but this was one was too great and he was called home.

Paul is survived by his children Scott, Gary (Jadee) and Leslie (Gary). Grandchildren Chelsi, Hailie (Travis), McKay, Miles, Ashlyn, Brynlee, Matt, Tate, Ryan, Ty and 2 great grandchildren Max and Maverick. Also sister Nancy (Jim) Randall. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Vera, his sister Kathy and his wife Lila.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Until we meet again - God speed Pablo.



