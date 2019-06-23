|
|
1932 ~ 2019
St George, UT - Paul J. Anderton age 86 passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019. Paul was born November 22, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to George B. and Alameda J. Jessen Anderton.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the LDS Main Street Chapel LDS 2nd Ward. A Visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019