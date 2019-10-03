|
|
Paul John Dunn
Oct. 24, 1963 - Sept. 29, 2019
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Paul John Dunn, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 55.
Paul was born on October 24, 1963 in Salt Lake City, UT to Bud and Burnetta Dunn. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Honolulu, Hawaii. On September 21, 1990, he married Holli Horton. He received his Honors Bachelor of Science degree in Behavioral Science and Health from the University of Utah in 1988. He owned his own medical supply business in Salt Lake for many years. Paul and Holli have four children who he adored, and with whom he loved to spend time.
Paul loved many things, including Harleys, cars and watches. He loved playing golf, tennis, ping pong and lacrosse with his boys. He is the reigning ping pong champ in the family. He enjoyed traveling with his family. He loved spending one-on-one time with each of his children and would take them on individual trips to create lifelong memories. Paul's favorite holiday was Halloween and he had an amazing sense of humor. He loved a good prank and could always be counted on for a good time.
As a young boy, Paul would ride his bike several miles to work at his family business. He valued a strong work ethic, and his actions reflected this in his own life. At the pharmacy, his patients quickly turned into friends-Paul was known to deliver prescriptions in the middle of the night and on weekends, and he was always asking how he could be of service to others. Paul would do anything for anyone. Everyone who knew Paul regards him as one of the most compassionate people they have ever met. Each person that came in contact with Paul loved him, and he has left behind several grieving family members, friends, patients, and colleagues. His generosity, friendship and zest for life were endless.
Paul is survived by his wife Holli, and his children: Coleman (Kira), Jake, Mitchell, and Rachel, as well as his father Bud, his brother Brian (Carol), and his sister Kathy (Kevin) Pugmire. We know that Paul will be missed during significant life events for his loved ones, but his family will carry on his traditions, always keeping him in their hearts.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Burnetta, and his brother, Rodney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Utah Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Holladay South Stake Center, 4917 South Viewmont Street, Holladay, UT. Visitations will take place on Friday October 4, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT and also on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. prior to services at the Stake Center. Interment will take place at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery following services.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019