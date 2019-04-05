|
|
1948 ~ 2019
Paul Lorin Bawden, 70, died March 30, 2019. Born July 1, 1948, to Lucille and Dale Bawden in Salt Lake City. Paul is survived by his four siblings: Dee Jay (Deana) Bawden; Debby (John) Stevens; Shelley (Alvin) Crown; and Brian (DeAnn) Bawden. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held Monday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m. at Bennion Heights LDS Ward, 3555 W. 5620 S. Taylorsville (casual attire). Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. Full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2019