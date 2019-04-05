Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Bennion Heights LDS Ward
3555 W. 5620 S.
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park
17111 South Camp Williams Road
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Paul Lorin Bawden, 70, died March 30, 2019. Born July 1, 1948, to Lucille and Dale Bawden in Salt Lake City. Paul is survived by his four siblings: Dee Jay (Deana) Bawden; Debby (John) Stevens; Shelley (Alvin) Crown; and Brian (DeAnn) Bawden. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held Monday, April 8, at 6:00 p.m. at Bennion Heights LDS Ward, 3555 W. 5620 S. Taylorsville (casual attire). Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. Full obituary at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2019
