In Loving Memory
St. George, Utah-Our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Paul Allen Marsh, passed away in his home in St. George, UT on May 3, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a visitation prior to services at 9:30 am at the South Jordan River Ridge 8th Ward Bldg, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Lawns Cemetery in SLC. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.
