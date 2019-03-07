Paul Neff Brown

In Loving Memory

On March 5, 2019, Paul Neff Brown of Midway, UT passed from this life the way he loved living it: skiing with his family. Paul's faith, kindness and courage touched everyone he met throughout his life. He loved orthodontics, motorcycles, Swiss chocolate, hiking and fishing. His legacy continues with wife Mary Anderson Brown; children Natalie and Michael, Robert and Rebecca, William and Jennifer; grandsons Anderson and Ian; siblings Steven, Claudia, Annette and Mark; and his beloved puppy, Tilly, aka "Wookie."

A viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center at 165 North Center Street, Midway, UT 84049.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Deer Creek Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1102 South Center Street, Midway, UT 84049. Viewing 10:30-11:30. Service begins at noon.

Interment will follow at the family plot at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City.

Donations to charity are requested in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be shared online at probstfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 7, 2019