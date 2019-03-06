Paul Roger McOmie

1940 ~ 2019

Our dear husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Paul Roger McOmie, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, leading the way for his family to follow back to the presence of our Heavenly Father. Born January 15, 1940, he was the only son of Marjorie Cooper McOmie and Paul H. McOmie. Brother to Kathy, Joan, Marilyn and Karen. Roger graduated from East High School, and then served in the Air National Guard, completing basic training in San Antonio, Texas. He attended the U of U, as well as LDS Business College in Salt Lake City,

Roger's love of electronics led him to work in electronics and eventually computers. Roger retired from Jordan School District IT department at 78 years old. He also loved astronomy and shared his love with scouts earning their astronomy badges. He achieved a pilot's license and enjoyed flying a small plane that he and some of his friends shared. He loved muscle cars and recently enjoyed driving his metallic blue challenger SR8.

Roger was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, living the Gospel of Jesus Christ the same way Christ organized it when he was here upon the earth. He served in many different capacities at church during his lifetime. He was an honest and loyal man.

Roger is survived by his wife, Karine Moss Letham McOmie. Children, David McOmie, Mark McOmie, Randy Atkin (Julie), Tracy Atkin (Donna), Robert McOmie (Shana), Deven McOmie (Kirsten), Kent Letham (Candice), Jessey Letham (Becky), and Amy Letham. Sisters, Kathleen McOmie Wiker (Raymond), Joan McOmie Stringham, Marilyn McOmie Jense (Dean), Karen McOmie Samuels (Cory). Also survived by 18 wonderful grandchildren who he loved watching grow into good upstanding young adults, and 19 darling great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Vicky Atkin and grand-baby Kimberly Atkin.

Family and Friends may visit at a viewing Friday, March 8th, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S., Salt Lake City, UT. Funeral Services, Saturday March 9th, viewing 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, and Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3103 E. Craig Dr., Salt Lake City, UT. Interment at Lehi City Cemetary

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019