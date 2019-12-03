Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lundstrom Park Chapel
1260 North 1600 East
Logan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lundstrom Park Chapel
1260 North 1600 East
Logan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Roschi Stowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Roschi Stowell Obituary
Paul Roschi Stowell
In Loving Memory
Paul Roschi Stowell passed away at his home in Logan on November 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Lorelie, and their four living children. A public visitation will take place Friday, December 6, 2019 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St. in Logan, from 6-8 pm.
Funeral Services will take place Saturday, December 7, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am at the Lundstrom Park Chapel, 1260 North 1600 East in Logan, with a visitation prior from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. To express condolences and view a complete obituary please visit www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -