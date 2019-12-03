|
|
Paul Roschi Stowell
In Loving Memory
Paul Roschi Stowell passed away at his home in Logan on November 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Lorelie, and their four living children. A public visitation will take place Friday, December 6, 2019 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St. in Logan, from 6-8 pm.
Funeral Services will take place Saturday, December 7, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am at the Lundstrom Park Chapel, 1260 North 1600 East in Logan, with a visitation prior from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. To express condolences and view a complete obituary please visit www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 3, 2019