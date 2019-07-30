|
|
1931 ~ 2019
Paul Wendell Mendenhall was born August 26, 1931 in Mapleton, Utah to
Wealtha Spafford Mendenhall and Wendell Mendenhall. Paul's passions were his family, cutting horses, church service, and football.
Paul's early years were spent in Ogden, Utah; however, he attended elementary, junior high, and high school in Stockton, California. He played football in high school and was recruited by Stanford University but chose to play for Brigham Young University instead. After graduating from BYU he was drafted by the Pittsburg Steelers but chose not to accept the offer in lieu of working in real estate, investments, and raising quarter horses.
As a young man, Paul served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. He learned to speak the Maori language fluently and immersed himself in Maori culture. Later in his life he served as Mission President in Auckland, New Zealand. He had a deep love for the Maori people and all of Polynesia.
Paul was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including bishop, in the stake presidency, and as patriarch. He was also a temple patron.
Paul married Lenore Vandenberg in 1954. He is survived by his wife and four sons: Michael John, Mathew Wendell, Martin Paul, and Marc Bronco Clay.
Wednesday viewing 6-8 PM
Thursday viewing 10-11:30 AM
Service 12:00
Address: 327 Long Court Drive, Alpine UT 84004
Published in Deseret News on July 30, 2019