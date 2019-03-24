Home

Paul William Nelson Obituary
Paul William Nelson
1977 - 2019
Paul William Nelson, beloved father, son, brother and friend, passed away at home on Monday, March 18, 2019. Paul was born in Hammond, Indiana and as an infant, moved with his family to Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended Brighton High School and Southern Utah University.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28th, 12:00 pm at the Willow Creek 2nd Ward, 2400 East Alta Canyon Circle, Sandy, Utah. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah on Wednesday, March 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday morning at the ward building from 10:30 to 11:30 am prior to the service. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens, Millcreek, Utah.
A full obituary can be found at www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019
