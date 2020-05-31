In Loving Memory

Dr. Paul Zuckerman, of Holladay, Utah, passed away at aged 92, in the Salt Lake City VA Hospital, on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. He was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, and leaves behind 5 children: Lynnie, Barbara (Gresseth), Steven, Suzahn, and Richard, Zuckerman, his beloved friend Dr. William Depaso, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dr. Grace Zuckerman, whom he diligently cared for in her last years.

Paul had several undergraduate degrees, and a Masters, combining his love for art and medicine. He attained a PhD from Syracuse University, and won an award for his dissertation. Paul's wildlife photos are on permanent exhibit at Red Butte Gardens at the University of Utah campus. He published several books including the, Better Homes & Garden's Family Medical Guide, for which he created all the illustrations. He was an award-winning illustrator and photographer, and avid environmentalist.

Paul was a Stetson wearing, veteran, patriot, mountain man, rock climber, democrat, canoeist, story teller, Hopi Tribe inhabitant, skier, national authority on Artist Rights and Copyright Law, Civil War buff, fisherman, jazz lover, wild-man, friend.



