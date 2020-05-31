Dr. Paul Zuckerman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Dr. Paul Zuckerman, of Holladay, Utah, passed away at aged 92, in the Salt Lake City VA Hospital, on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. He was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, and leaves behind 5 children: Lynnie, Barbara (Gresseth), Steven, Suzahn, and Richard, Zuckerman, his beloved friend Dr. William Depaso, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dr. Grace Zuckerman, whom he diligently cared for in her last years.
Paul had several undergraduate degrees, and a Masters, combining his love for art and medicine. He attained a PhD from Syracuse University, and won an award for his dissertation. Paul's wildlife photos are on permanent exhibit at Red Butte Gardens at the University of Utah campus. He published several books including the, Better Homes & Garden's Family Medical Guide, for which he created all the illustrations. He was an award-winning illustrator and photographer, and avid environmentalist.
Paul was a Stetson wearing, veteran, patriot, mountain man, rock climber, democrat, canoeist, story teller, Hopi Tribe inhabitant, skier, national authority on Artist Rights and Copyright Law, Civil War buff, fisherman, jazz lover, wild-man, friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved