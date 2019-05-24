Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nephi Stake Center 351 N. 100 W View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM West Jordan River Stake Center 1380 W. 6785 S West Jordan , UT View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM West Jordan River Stake Center 1380 W. 6785 West Jordan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Paula Bateman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paula Bateman

Paula Bateman

1953~2019

A remarkable daughter of God left this mortal existence on May 18, 2019. Paula Sheppick Bateman, the strength, light, and heartbeat of our family, passed away from injuries suffered in a tragic car accident. She was truly one of the greatest servants ever placed upon this earth. All who knew her, loved her. On September 13, 1953, a beautiful baby girl was born to Leon and Mary Crump Sheppick. Paula was raised in a humble home in South Jordan, Utah, where she learned service early in her life as she helped her dad Leon and her two sisters, Eva Jean and Mary Lee care for their mother who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis. At the age of 20, Paula lost her mom to this disease. The lessons of service that she learned in her home personified the rest of her life as she continually gave of herself to family, friends, church, and neighbors.

She married her eternal companion, Steve in June of 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple. She and Steve lived in West Jordan until 2001. There, they brought into the world 5 beautiful children: Lisa (Kyle), Matt (Britney), Jared (Ceder), Arianne (Frank) and Collin. They are the grandparents of 14. Those children and grandchildren were truly the light of her life. Paula was Steve's greatest fan and support as he and his partners operated a dairy farm in West Jordan. Never a complaint about long hours gone from home, relative to Steve's line of work and many church assignments. In 2001, the Bateman's relocated their dairy to Levan, Utah. Without a murmur, she left her extended family and moved to the country town of Levan where she quickly became known for her loving service to church, community and work.

For 12 years, Paula was employed as the secretary at Nebo View Elementary in Nephi, where she was admired as one who always went the extra mile in helping teachers and students. Steve would jokingly complain that when he came to Nephi and met new people that they would respond with: "Oh, you're Paula's husband." So many unrelated young people always felt her love as they entered her home. Many referred to her as mom, grandma, or aunt Paula. Her love for all was without bounds, her smile and wonderfully contagious laugh brightened our lives. She and Steve became Elder and Sister Bateman in 2013 when they were called to serve in the West Indies Mission. As would be expected, Paula quickly became a missionary favorite with her abilities to mother, serve, cut hair and cook. Her cooking skills were remarkable and those that sat at her table were never disappointed. Many in the West Indies, as well as the missionaries the Batemans served with will join in celebrating the life of this amazing daughter of God. Our hearts are heavy as we contemplate moving forward without our wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend, but we are grateful for her 65 plus years on earth and that she did not suffer as she left mortality. We know that a great reunion is taking place with her mom, Mary, whom she lost nearly 50 years ago, her father, Leon, Steve's parents, Dale and Norma as well as others that preceded her in death. Heaven is now a better place.

A viewing will be held at the Nephi Stake Center on Monday, May 27th from 6-8:00 PM, 351 N. 100 W. A viewing will also be held in West Jordan, Utah at the West Jordan River Stake Center, Tuesday, May 28th from 10-11:45 AM at 1380 W. 6785 S., with the funeral service to follow at noon. Interment will be in the West Jordan Cemetery. Thanks from the family for the many words of kindness and support that have been expressed. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of service to honor Paula. Please email any memories, stories, or thoughts to the family at [email protected]

