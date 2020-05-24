|
|
1965 ~ 2020
Our sweet daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Paula Hellstrom Davies left this world on May 13, 2020. She fought hard to overcome a myriad of health problems.
Paula was born on May 14, 1965 in Salt Lake City, UT to Carolyn Erickson and Paul Richard Hellstrom. She graduated from Skyline High School and attended the University of Utah. She lived the last 31 years in northern California. In 1998 she married Tom Davies. She was our angel songbird that found fun and joy with family, music, horses, her dogs, cooking and any garden she could tend to. She lived her life to the fullest and had a great abundance of love for everyone.
Paula is survived by her mother, Carolyn Kipp, her husband, Tom Davies and brothers, Scott (Julie) and Mark (Betsy). She is also survived by nephews Charlie, Ben, Noah, and Eli and niece Sara; stepbrothers Bruce (Kay), Scott (Paula), and Blake Kipp, Scott Muir (Pam) and stepsister Kathy (Whit) Clayton and their families.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for late Summer.
The family expresses thanks to the many doctors and nurses at Intermountain Health Care who cared so much for Paula.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020