Paulanne Joy Green Young

January 6, 1965 ~ April 14, 2019

Paulanne was born to Paul and Delpha Larson Green in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 6, 1965. She returned to her heavenly home to open arms from her parents and other loved ones on April 14, 2019. She loved to serve others and was always willing to give of her time and love to those who needed it without hesitation. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, true to her middle name, found joy in teaching primary kids for many years. She is loved by many and will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Paulanne is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, an aunt, and uncles.

Paulanne is survived by her sweetheart, Jeff; son, Brian; daughter, Melissa; brothers, Kelvin (Tochi) Green; Kurt "Coz" Green; her seven brother and sisters-in-law and their spouses and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Sandy Utah Hillcrest Stake Center, 8485 S. 1000 E., Sandy, Utah. There will be a viewing on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, and again on Saturday at the church from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. www.goffmortuary.com

