1931 ~ 2019

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Pauline Brown Knight, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, at the age of 87.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, two brothers, and a great-granddaughter. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph A. Knight, two children and their spouses, six grandchildren and their spouses, 20 great-grandchildren, and a sister. She dedicated her life to loving, serving, and being an example to all.

In addition to her devotion to family, Pauline also served faithfully throughout her life in many church callings and especially loved serving in the Relief Society and Young Women organizations.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Parleys 6th Ward Chapel, 2350 South 2100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, and at the church Friday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment at the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.

