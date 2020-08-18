Mrs. "C"
Alma Pauline Omer Childs, 91, passed away August 15, 2020, from causes incident to age.
Pauline was born January 15, 1929 to Leona and Gideon Omer in Murray Utah. Pauline met her husband George Andrew Childs working at Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim during the summer of 1948. They were married June 6, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Pauline taught elementary school in the Granite School District for 30 years. She enjoyed camping with her family. Pauline kept an immaculate garden. As a graduate of the University of Utah, Pauline was an avid "Utes" fan.
Pauline was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in numerous callings including Relief Society Chorister. Music was a lifelong passion for Pauline. She loved her grandchildren dearly.
Pauline is survived by her husband George Andrew of 68 years, her three children Randall (Jeannie), Richard (Annette), Polly (Dave), seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy and Josephine. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kenneth, Stan, Wendell, Wayne and John, sister Marion Louise and grandson Garrison Childs.
A private family service with social distancing (due to Covid restrictions) will be held at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 S. 2300 E., Millcreek, Utah at 11:00 am on Wed. August 19, 2020. Interment will be immediately after at the Wasatch Lawn Cemetery.
For extended family and friends the services will be live-streamed online at: www.HolbrookMortuary.com
, where there is also an extended version of the obituary and online guestbook to post messages for the family.