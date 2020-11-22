1928 ~ 2020

Pauline Judd Weggeland Johnson , a woman of beauty and strength, made her transition at dawn on November 14, 2020. She was at peace at home with her daughters, Suzy Allen (Charley) Dru Clark (Mark), and Mary Livingston (Scott). Pauline was the youngest and last survivor of her six siblings: Tom, Augusta, Marion, Kaye, Ruth and Bart. She became the voice that preserved the Judd legacy. Her love was unconditional. She offered it without reservation or judgement. Pauline exuded class, elegance, and refinement, but never took herself too seriously. Time with her was comfortable and comforting and expansive and memorable.

Pauline was born on October 10, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah the seventh child of Mary Grant and Robert Lund Judd. She grew up on A Street and 8th Avenue next door to her grandmother, Augusta Grant, and her grandfather, Heber J Grant, the seventh president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her heritage and adored being surrounded by aunts, uncles, and lots of cousins. They gave her a sense of belonging that lasted throughout her lifetime.

Pauline married Richard F. Weggeland on August 23, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Pauline and Dick's genuine love for each other provided a family home full of light, love, laughter and acceptance.

After graduating from the University of Utah, Pauline began many years of contributing to her community. Her favorite involvements were serving on the University of Utah Alumni Board and supporting the Utah Symphony. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her various callings and supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren as missionaries throughout the world.

Pauline had an extraordinary ability to create homes throughout her life that were at once artistic, inviting and reflective of their unique environment. It was a pleasure to be invited into Pauline's home as she hosted family and friends.

On November 26, 1987, her husband Dick died after a fall he suffered at their home in Pacific Grove, California. Three years later in 1991, Pauline married Richard Harvey Johnson, who graciously went by 'Harve' so as not to be confused with Richard her first husband. They spent 24 happy and interesting years together. She loved and appreciated her relationships with Harve's children.

Pauline's activities were as varied as her interests. Always curious, she continued to be a lifelong learner, gathering knowledge with groups of friends and fine tuning her oil painting skills. Her paintings are treasured by her posterity.

Pauline was not an ordinary grandmother; she was and will always be the legendary 'Goose'. Goose was cherished by her 10 grandchildren, their spouses and her 38 great grandchildren. She loved them all.

Pauline's posterity held a graveside service for her on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Due to the present circumstances, a future celebration will be postponed until summer. It will be held in the tops of the mountains in her beloved Brighton, Utah. We will celebrate her life of faith, loyalty, vivacious charm and sense of humor.

Per Pauline's request a fund has been established to assist her devoted care taker on her path to American citizenship. Donations can be made to the Marcelina Ortiz Vaca Citizenship Fund, c/o Zion National Bank, #983475294 or Venmo @MarcelinaOrtizVaca



