Paulyn W. Pace
1963 - 2019
Teasdale, Utah - Our beloved Paulyn Wanlass Pace, age 56, of Teasdale, passed away October 14, 2019 at her home in Teasdale after a valiant three year battle with cancer.
She was born August 14, 1963 in Richfield, a daughter of Stephen K. and Mary Dickinson Wanlass. She was raised in Monroe and graduated from South Sevier High School, Class of 1981. She married Douglas Pace June 15, 1996 in Torrey, Utah.
Paulyn loved the outdoors, hunting rocks, and pickling peppers and salsa with her family and friends. She loved to do embroidery work. If you have received some of her work, you are lucky.
Paulyn worked at Sevier Valley Hospital in Richfield, for 22 1/2 years, giving freely of herself, putting everyone before herself, with a cheerful and loving heart, and a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed.
Paulyn leaves behind her husband, Douglas Pace of Teasdale; children: Houston Christensen of Richfield; Texas and Morgan Christensen of Orem; and Baylee Pace of Teasdale; her grandkids: Coyden, Kimbrel and Kadence Christensen; brothers and sister: Rodney Wanlass of Monroe; Russell and Christine Wanlass of Elsinore; Brenda and Dwayne Brown of Salina; her mother-in-law: Barbara Pace of Teasdale; brothers and sisters-in-law: Phillip and Jessie Pace of Torrey; Richard and Becky Pace of Teasdale; Charlott Pace of Holladay and Steve Bearnson of Bassett, Nebraska.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Wanlass; father-in-law: Guy G. Pace; brother-in-law: James Mark Pace and sister-in-law: Michell P. Bearnson.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Torrey LDS Ward Chapel. Friends may call for viewing at the Springer Turner Funeral Home in Richfield, Friday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. or at the ward chapel in Torrey, Saturday morning from 10:30 to 12:30 prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Teasdale Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 17, 2019