December 3, 1941 ~ September 8, 2019
Pearl Amelia Milner Wagstaff Garff, born December 3, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah died Sunday, September 8, 2019, in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 77.
Pearl, grew up in Copperfield, Utah until the age of 4, and then moved to Copperton, Utah. She graduated from Bingham High School and attended the University of Utah, where she received a bachelor's degree. She also earned a master's from the Four Winds Society and was certified in educational kinesiology through NLP. She was the Development Director of the Dancers' Theatre Company, a non-profit, and the Life Arts Center, a school of the integrated arts/science. Pearl received the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Utah Dance Education Organization. Pearl was a teacher, shaman, dancer, and artist, known as "Miss Pearl" to many of her students and friends. For over 50 years, children were the love of her life and her life's mission. Her legacy lives through the lives she influenced.
Pearl is preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Agnes Milner and her son Joseph Wagstaff. She is survived by her brother Michael Milner (Salt Lake City, Utah), her sons John Wagstaff (Salt Lake City, Utah), Tim (Sheri) Wagstaff (Park City, Utah), Mike (Rhonda) Wagstaff (Brea, California), and Nikolas (Gina) Garff (Salt Lake City, Utah). She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Catholic mass is scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at St Thomas Moore Catholic Church (3015 Creek Road) at 11 am with a gathering after.
