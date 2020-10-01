1941 ~ 2020

PEARL MATHEWS MICKELSEN, age 79 of Bancroft, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children. Pearl was born in Lovell, Wyoming, on July 18, 1941, to Mark Girard and Della Welch Mathews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully throughout her life as Relief Society President, Ward Missionary, Nursery Leader, and in the Young Woman and Primary. Her favorite service was as the wife of the Bishop of the Millcreek 7th Singles Ward.

She graduated from Ricks College and Utah State University in Education. Following college she taught kindergarten at Liberty Elementary School, where she reconnected and fell in love with the 4th Grade teacher LaMonte Grant Mickelsen. They were married on a snowy day, December 29, 1964, in the Logan Temple. They lived in Salt Lake for 24 years. They had 3 children. After the birth of her first child, she decided to stop teaching and sell Tupperware as let her be home with her growing family. She sold Tupperware as a manager for 30 years and received several awards and accolades. In 1988 she and LaMonte made the decision to move to Bancroft, Idaho, to help the community and school. In Bancroft she continued to support LaMonte is his various community activities. One of her favorite things was supporting North Gem School sports and activities. She was a board member of the Historic Chesterfield Foundation since 2010 and a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and a team captain for American Cancer Society Relay for Life. She enjoyed cross stitching, scrapbooking, puzzles, family history, watching the Utah Jazz, keeping in touch with her family especially her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was the family historian and collector of news for her families.

She is survived by Michelle Day (Mike) of Greer, SC; Marcia Stewart (Tim) of Falls Church VA, Mark Mickelsen (Gina) of Herriman, UT, 14 Grandchildren, Brother-in-law Bob Hayward of South Fork, CO, Sister-in-laws Peggy Mathews of Cody, WY, Erma Banks of Chesterfield, ID, Delila Simons of Chesterfield, ID, Karen Mickelsen of Pocatello, ID, Virginia Mickelsen of Boise, ID. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings Marie (Johnny) Moore, Sarah (Harry) Doane, Fred Mathews, Mary Jean Hayward and in-laws Marva Mickelsen, Charlie (Dorothy) Mickelsen, Bobby Lee (Ila) Mickelsen, George Mickelsen, Floyd Banks, Joel Simmons, Adrian Mickelsen, and Ireta Mickelsen.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Bancroft LDS Chapel at 12:00pm provided Sims Mortuary. Services will also be broadcast through Zoom. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Historic Chesterfield Foundation or the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund.



