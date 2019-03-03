|
Peggy Heiner
Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
Peggy passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children Debbi (John) Beckstead, Bill (Cindy), Kathy Nordberg (Leonard Esparza), Jill (Mark) Hoopiiaina, Michael (Stasya); 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Lenice Dawson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William W. Heiner; sons Neal and Kenny; granddaughter, Amerie; and brother Clyde Dawson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019