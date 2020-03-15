|
Peggy Elaine McNair Haycock
1930~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Peggy Elaine McNair Haycock passed on March 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City Utah. Born February 2, 1939 in Salt Lake City to Thomas Irvine McNair and Violet Elaine Thompson. She married Richard Obed Haycock on November 29, 1995. She worked in the medical field where she gained the nickname of "Doc-Mom". Served with her husband as an ordinance worker in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. Survived by Richard (Beverly), Sharyn Warr, Susan (Craig) Bruderer, Linda Steele, Carl, Craig (Jennifer), Josh (Nicholle), brother James Lee and 33 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband Richard and her son Kent.
Funeral Services for family and close friends will be held Wednesday March 18th at 11:00am at the LDS Ward Building (4601 Chapel Dr. Holladay) with a viewing one hour prior to services. A viewing will be held on Tuesday March 17th from 6 to 8 PM at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary (4670 South Highland Drive). Given the current situation with the Corona Virus, it is recommended individuals in a high-risk groups attend at their own discretion. You may share memories in place of visiting at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/peggy-elaine-mcnair-haycock/
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020