|
|
Peggy Elaine Smith Tueller
1930 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on March 20, 2020, in Millcreek, Utah. She was born April 26, 1930, in Delta, Utah, to James Phelan and Madge Winsor Smith. She married Wilford Earnest Tueller September 4, 1947. She left behind four children: Gary (Marilyn) Tueller, Dennis (Susan) Tueller, Diane (Roy) Angus, Judy (Mark) Jackson; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her son-in law Roy Angus, and great granddaughter Tabatha.
A private family graveside service will be held at this time due to public health regulations, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date (TBD). Please share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2020