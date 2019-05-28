Home

Anderson Funeral Home
94 West 300 North
Nephi, UT 84648
(435) 623-0153
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Nephi 7th Ward
222 S 100 E
Nephi, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Peggy Ellen Neilsen Greenhalgh


Peggy Ellen Neilsen Greenhalgh Obituary
Peggy Ellen Neilsen Greenhalgh
1950 ~ 2019
Peggy Ellen Neilsen Greenhalgh passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 69. Peggy was born on May 4, 1950 in Payson, Utah to C. Milton and Dorothy Sperry Neilsen of Mona, Utah. On July 25, 1969, Peggy married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Glenn Greenhalgh. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. Peggy was the mother of 3 children and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral services Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 am at Nephi 7th Ward, 222 S 100 E, Nephi, Utah with a viewing from 10-10:45 am. Friends and family may call from 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 94 W 300 N, Nephi, Utah.
www.andersonfh1866.com
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2019
