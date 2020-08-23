1/2
Peggy Irene Curry Paul
1938 - 2020
On August 19, 2020 our wife, mother, and grandmother was surrounded by her family as she slipped from this life into the next. Peggy was born to Walker and Dora Curry on June 21, 1938 in Ridgeway, Virginia, the youngest of six children. Her father died when she was two-years-old, so she was raised by her single mother. Peggy graduated from Drewey Mason High School and then earned a two-year degree from Steed College of Commerce. Early in her adulthood, Peggy was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many church callings throughout her life. In 1961, she moved to Utah to marry James Harris in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children. After her children were grown, Peggy and her husband divorced. However, in 1996 she met a gentleman named Jay Paul. Peggy and Jay married in 2001 and had 19 wonderful years together. Jay served Peggy patiently the last five years of her life as she suffered with dementia.
Peggy is survived by her husband Jay Junior Paul, her five children, Tammy (Mike) Radice, Jim (Carrie) Harris, Becky (Ray) Smith, Bonnie (Brian) Gaulke, Heidi (Will) Bowman, her three step-sons, Dave (Denise), Brent (Michelle), and Rich (Ashley) Paul, and 23 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and three brothers.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27th, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, Utah. Masks and social distance required. A family graveside service, by invitation only, will be held the following day. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Full obituary can be found at www.LarkinCares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
AUG
28
Graveside service
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memories & Condolences
