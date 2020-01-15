|
Peggy Jean
Boothe Hansen
1932 ~ 2020
Peggy Jean Boothe Hansen began life in Bingham Canyon, Utah, on January 4, 1932. At three months old her family settled in Hollywood, California, where Peggy grew up attending the Hollywood Ward.
Throughout life Peggy dedicated herself to family, friends, and her love for the gospel of Jesus Christ as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dear friendships made in the Hollywood Ward remained over the years and after graduating from John Marshall High School, Peggy met the love of her life, Charles Farrel Hansen, through M Men and Golden Gleaners. They married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on January 28, 1952, and made their home in Pomona, California, residing there for sixty years.
Peggy's greatest joy was her family. She delighted in her husband, four children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. Just the mention of a grandchild made her smile. "Grams" will remain strong in their hearts as a source of encouragement to follow their dreams.
Peggy shared her enthusiasm and multiple talents not only with her family and Church, but her community, as well. She faithfully served in many callings including Relief Society President and Stake Primary President. As the Stake Primary President Peggy devoted herself to implementing a Primary program for disabled children at the Lanterman Developmental Center. She continued to love and serve the children for several years as that program moved forward. Peggy also became an educational assistant for children with learning disabilities at a nearby elementary school.
Peggy's love for music led to callings as ward chorister, choir director, and pianist. As a member of the "Ladies Trio" she sang at Sacrament Meetings and funerals for thirty years. It was common to ring her doorbell, be greeted by her beloved dog, and enter hearing recordings of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square playing - she loved the "Tab Choir."
Following in her mother's footsteps, Peggy enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and most forms of hand work, but it was quilting that captured her passion. She became a master at applique and piecing quilts. Quilt Work Magazine featured one of her original designs and additionally, Peggy not only demonstrated quilting but continually served as a judge for quilting entries at the LA County Fair. The Claremont Adult School asked Peggy to teach quilting and for 30 years she inspired students and made close friendships sharing her talent with others.
Cake decorating also captured Peggy's interest. As a talented cake decorator she provided artful wedding cakes for family, friends, and community members. As a skilled cook and entertainer, Peggy's dinners and holiday celebrations were a memorable delight to family, extended family, and friends.
In September of 2012, Peggy and Farrel moved to Utah to begin a new adventure. Peggy enjoyed quilting while looking out her living room window at the Jordan River Temple. As customary, she treasured being near family and making new friends. She peacefully passed away on Jan. 9, 2020 in Sandy, Utah - a life well lived.
Peggy is survived by husband, Charles Farrel Hansen, and her children and their spouses: Son Dale Hansen (Laurie Caldwell Hansen); Daughter Kathleen Imbler (Michael); Daughter Janice Meeks (Kent); nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Peggy was preceded in death by Son Cornel P. Hansen.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Crescent Stake Center, 10945 South 1700 East in Sandy. I viewing will be held on Wednesday evening at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy from 6-8PM as well as Thursday prior to the services at the church beginning at 10AM.
Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 15, 2020