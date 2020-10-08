Peggy Valene
Hansen Gibson
1939 ~ 2020
Peggy Valene Hansen Gibson, 81, passed on to her next life on September 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her girls who sang to her as she took her last breath. Peggy was a Valentine's baby, born to H. Fred Hansen and Connie Wells Hansen on February 14, 1939, in SLC, Utah. She loved her Valentine's birthday, which was so fitting for someone that was loved by so many and loved so well. Peggy was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fondly remembered her baptism in the font at the Tabernacle on Temple Square. She attended Olympus High School where she was a student body officer and a member of a sextet singing group. Peggy made lifelong friends from these experiences. She graduated with a B.A. in Education from the University of Utah in the spring of 1961 and married her high school sweetheart, Bill Anderson, in the fall of that same year. Peggy and Bill had 4 daughters together and were later divorced. Peggy married Lawrence Gibson in June 1994 and they spent 21 years together until the time of his death in 2014. Some of Peggy's fondest memories include playing the lead in "Molly Brown" at a community theater (she sang songs from this the rest of her life), living among and loving the people of the Navajo and Zuni tribes, being a mother and grandmother, having her daughters decorate the Christmas tree every year and watching her children marry and have children of their own. Peggy's other lifelong love was painting. She said that "painting was an extension of myself." Everyone that knew her, knew that Peggy didn't just paint, Peggy was a painter. She taught high school art for 27 years. Peggy's talent was described by a friend as "so big, it could consume her." She admitted to hoping it was that big inside of her and hoped she wasn't "ordinary." She certainly was not. She was recognized with awards and exhibitions throughout her life including Springville Museum of Art's "100 Most Honored Artists in Utah," 1st place in the Springville April Salon, and a purchase award from the Springville Museum of Art. Some of her work is cataloged in the University of Utah Marriott Library's Utah Artist Project: lib.utah.edu/collections/utah-artists/UAP-Peggy-Anderson.php?fbclid=IwAR29_DG3rQmkoXGBp29N_EphLkSPJybBlSTnmsRJAZStReb3mIAaepux1yo
. Mom taught us all that hard work and faith, along with a positive attitude, can get you through some of life's toughest trials. She was able to raise her 4 girls as a single mom and provide a beautiful home and life for us. We had many camping trips to Nephi canyon in mom's little trailer where she would paint by the river while we would swim all day. Our evenings were spent playing Yahtzee, eating tapioca, and laughing together in the dark as we fell asleep. These trips always included a trip to the Manti Pageant. Mom's most prized possessions were her family and friends, the gospel, and her art. She left a legacy of love, humor, determination, faith, and beauty. Her paintings will continue to carry that legacy to many future generations and remind us of her amazing life. Special thanks to Sunrise of Sandy and Solstice Hospice for their kind and loving care of our Mom over the last few months. Peggy is survived by her brother Terry (Shirleen) Hansen, her sister Lola (Ray, deceased) Kartchner; her daughters, Julie (Matt) Vesely, Jennifer Landis, Meghan (Layne) Pantone, Emily (Chris) DeHaan; step-children, Judy (Juan. deceased) Baez, Larry (Anna) Gibson, Lisa (Ron) Fullerton, Todd (Stacey) Gibson; 23 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84092. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. You may wish to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.