Peggy was such an inspiration. I always admired what a strong woman she was, and the wonderful way she raise her 4 beautiful daughters to be be strong independent women. I feel truly blessed to have know Peggy for most of my life and for giving me my very best friend Emily.

Peggy left her mark in this world by her exquisite paintings and an example to me of what a single mom can do.

Love and condolences to you beautiful women Julie, Jennifer, Meghan and Em.



Kristi Engebretsen Cowley

Friend