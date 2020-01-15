|
|
Penny L. Bennett
1948 ~ 2020
Penny Lee Lewis Bennett of Magna, UT born February 10, 1948 to Daniel M. and Leora Peterson Lewis passed away January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Penny married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Q. Bennett on June 12, 1965. They made her home in Magna Utah where they raised 6 kids. Penny loved her family, camping, bowling, Wendover and Otis.
Survived by loving husband; 5 children, Kim (Mike) Alexander, Kory, Troy (Julie), Kelli (Bert) Orr, Brandi (Fred) Pacheco; siblings, Daniel (Betty), David (Erin), Lynne (Steve) Gleave, Tracy (Mike) Ishmael; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Leone Bennett; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by parents; father-in-law, John Bennett; and son, Mark.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 with services to follow at 3:00 at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S Magna. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020