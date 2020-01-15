Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Bennett


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Bennett Obituary
Penny L. Bennett
1948 ~ 2020
Penny Lee Lewis Bennett of Magna, UT born February 10, 1948 to Daniel M. and Leora Peterson Lewis passed away January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Penny married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Q. Bennett on June 12, 1965. They made her home in Magna Utah where they raised 6 kids. Penny loved her family, camping, bowling, Wendover and Otis.
Survived by loving husband; 5 children, Kim (Mike) Alexander, Kory, Troy (Julie), Kelli (Bert) Orr, Brandi (Fred) Pacheco; siblings, Daniel (Betty), David (Erin), Lynne (Steve) Gleave, Tracy (Mike) Ishmael; 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Leone Bennett; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. Preceded in death by parents; father-in-law, John Bennett; and son, Mark.
A visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 with services to follow at 3:00 at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S Magna. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -