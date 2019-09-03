|
|
Penny Lee Mitton
1960 ~ 2019
Penny Lee Mace Mitton completed her journey with us on 8/28 2019. An amazing, mom, aunt-mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, friend and everything in between. The mold was broke when this world was blessed with her spirit. She touched everyone she met and will be forever loved and always in our hearts.
Preceded in death by her Mother Colleen Marry Mace, father Larry O. Mace, grandmother Velma Farnsworth. Survived by her brother Larry Mace, children Tiffany and Codie, her grandkids Lexie and Penny Jr. and all the souls she has touched. Heaven rolled out the red carpet and opened their VIP for you. We love you to the Moon and back. Services will be held at McDougal funeral home in Taylorsville, Saturday the 14th of September at 1:00 pm.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 3, 2019