Peter K. Meras

1930 ~2020

Peter K. Meras passed away quietly the morning of November 20, 2020. Peter was born May 15, 1930 in Athens, Greece. At 21, along with his family, he moved to the U.S. for a chance at "better opportunities." Theo George had immigrated earlier and was living in Montana where Peter's family later established roots. Peter was a hard worker, starting out as a laborer for the Great Northern Railroad for 3 years. Peter went on to work for KG Men's Store for the next 25 years, moving from Havre to Great Falls, Billings, Helena MT and finally Scottsdale, AZ. Everyone who knew Peter knew that he was the epitome of fashion. Peter made a decision to move into the Jewelry business. He worked at Masseys Jewelers for the next 25 years. Masseys wasn't just a job for Peter; they were part of his family, along with the Pete Bathemess Family. In fact, Peter's closest friendship was with his coworker Lori Garcia. Lori was his friend, his caregiver and his living angel for the remaining years of his life. Peter was happiest skiing in Park City and was an avid mono skier. Peter was so deeply loved by so many. His friendship, jokes, loving smile and positive attitude will never be forgotten. We would like to thank Olympus Ranch Retirement Community, especially Shelley, for their love and support during the last 10 years. Survived by his brothers, Thanash (Pat), Gig Harbor, WA; Harry Meras, Santa Cruz, CA; and niece, Lukia (Jeff) Roth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Loukia, and his brother John.

Per his request, no service will be held. To make a donation in his name, please send to Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 W. SLC, UT 84101. May His Memory Be Eternal.



