Phares Thomas Horman, Jr

1928 ~ 2019

Sandy, Utah-Our beloved father Phares Thomas Horman, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 90. He was born April 22,1928 to Sylvia Adaline Coolbear and Phares T. Horman, Sr. from Salt Lake City. Phares was raised in Sugarhouse, one of four children. He graduated from South High School then served a mission in France for the . Later he served In the Army for two years in the in Korean War, as a forward observer on the front lines and a church group leader.

Education was very important to Phares and he was a life-long learner. He graduated from the University of Utah, earning a degree in Civil Engineering and a minor in structures. In his professional career he worked with Horman Construction, the State of Utah, the Bureau of Reclamation and then retired from Questar. He designed and built buildings, power lines, bridges, highways, and an airport hangar. The latter part of his life he was self-employed in the housing industry.

Phares met his eternal companion Hermine Briggs, from Alberta, Canada who was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, serving on the Young Women's general board. They married in the Salt Lake Temple and raised seven children, which included two sets of twins (6 girls & 1 boy) all born in a five-year span. Phares and Hermine served two missions, the first to Nova Scotia, Canada and then to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Africa. He also served in Sunday School callings, as quorum instructor, MIA, ward clerk, bishopric member, stake building committee, home teacher, and as a temple worker. Phares also served as President for the Jordan River Sons of Utah Pioneers, and Intermountain Magicians Assembly.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with his family. We will miss his smiling face at the wheel of his boat. Phares loved family gatherings and spending time with loved ones. He had an appreciation for his heritage and enjoyed genealogy. We will miss our father the magician, missionary, grandpa and friend. He was a great father and we look forward to seeing him again someday.

Phares is survived by his children - Heather (Ken) Spurlock, Karen (Marty) Phelps,

Susan Ray, Becky (Kevin) Ririe, Briggs (Wendy) Horman. He has 72 descendants including 36 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Phares was preceded in death by his wife Hermine, daughters Shelley (Vernon) Fuller, April (Sieg) Widmer, parents and siblings Jean Wilburn, David and Kenny Horman.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a viewing from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 at Crescent 18th Ward building, 2195 E. Pepperwood Drive (10900 S.) Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.larkinmortuary.com/obituaries/. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the for the . The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who helped us enjoy our father for so many years.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary